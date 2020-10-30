Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



BizWest Podcast, October 30, 2020: the Confluence of COVID, wildfires and water

By Dan Mika — 

This week, we bring you selected conversations from last week’s Confluence, BizWest’s symposium on how water impacts Northern Colorado’s present and future.

USDA biogeochemist Chuck Rhoades tells us how Colorado’s record-setting fire season this year could change how local watersheds could behave for years to come, while a group of public health and utilities experts talk about how useful wastewater is as a tool for tracking the virus’ spread across the region.


 