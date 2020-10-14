SomaLogic wins NSF grant for proteomic device development

BOULDER — SomaLogic Inc., a Boulder-based bioscience firm, along with partners at the University of Chicago, University of California Los Angeles, University of California Santa Barbara and University of Washington, were recently awarded a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation to develop devices that use quantum sensing methods for proteomic screening.
Proteomic screening is the process of detecting proteins in biological samples such as blood or urine.
“If successful, the new technology will be employed to more conveniently identify specific protein patterns that reflect an individual’s current health, future disease risk and the impact of behavioral or therapeutic interventions,” according to a SomaLogic news release.
The grant funding is provided through NSF’s Convergence Accelerator program.
