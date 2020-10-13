King Soopers buildings in west Fort Collins, Windsor sell in separate deals for combined $40.7M

FORT COLLINS — Two King Soopers locations in Northern Colorado have traded hands, with parent company Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) buying its Taft Hill location in Fort Collins and the real estate arm of Stan Kroenke buying the King Soopers location in Windsor.
Kroger’s acquisition of its store at 1015 S. Taft Hill Road closed for $26 million on Oct. 8, according to Larimer County property records, while Weld County records show that a subsidiary of Kroenke’s TKG Management Inc. acquired the Soopers location at 1520 Main St. for $14.7 million on Sept. 30.
Kroenke, a multi-billionaire, owns the Pepsi Center and its tenants, the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets, along with the Major League Soccer team Colorado Rapids and the Major League Lacrosse franchise Colorado Mammoth. He also owns the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Arsenal F.C., one of the “Big Six” teams in the English Premier League.
His real estate arm has a history of purchasing shopping centers along the Front Range, including Fort Collins’ Arbor Plaza, Longmont’s Fox Creek Village and the Belleview Promenade in Greenwood Village, all within the past five years.
Neither Kroger or the Kroenke Group responded to requests for comment Tuesday.
