Some BVSA students could soon return to classroom

BOULDER COUNTY — The Boulder Valley School District has unveiled a new plan to bring third through fifth grade, sixth grade and ninth grade students back to the classroom on Oct. 20, according to a Boulder Daily Camera report.
“Families also will continue to have the option to keep their children remote only,” the paper reported.
Sponsored Content
Webinar: Diversity & Inclusion: Small-Business Toolkit
The 2nd of a 2-part series featuring Lauran Arledge, CEO, boldfont Coaching; Kim Drumgo, Chief Diversity Officer, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield; Elizabeth Rita, Founder & Senior Investigator, Investigations Law Group; and Peter Salas, Chairman, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder County.