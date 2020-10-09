Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Some BVSA students could soon return to classroom

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER COUNTY — The Boulder Valley School District has unveiled a new plan to bring third through fifth grade, sixth grade and ninth grade students back to the classroom on Oct. 20, according to a Boulder Daily Camera report. 

“Families also will continue to have the option to keep their children remote only,” the paper reported.


 