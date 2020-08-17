Boulder’s NDP LLC inks $80M Space Force cybersecurity contract

BOULDER — Net-centric Design Professional LLC announced it was recently awarded an $80.3 million contract to provide cybersecurity services for the U.S. Space Force.
NDP’s has been contracted “to stand up a government controlled and managed data exploitation research, development, test and evaluation capability called the Tools Applications and Processing Lab, currently under demonstration in Boulder,” according to a company news release. The firm “will also support the Overhead Persistent Infrared Battlespace Awareness Center co-located with the Space Based Infrared System Mission Control Station” located at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora.
Sponsored Content
Meet a Business Banking Relationship Manager
The local business banking team at Elevations Credit Union provides a consultative approach to help you realize long-term success for your business. Get to know four of our team members in this Q&A.
“This is an exciting new approach to developing and integrating new capabilities into the hands of operators,” NDP vice president Jerry Dinges said in a prepared statement.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Net-centric Design Professional LLC announced it was recently awarded an $80.3 million contract to provide cybersecurity services for the U.S. Space Force.
NDP’s has been contracted “to stand up a government controlled and managed data exploitation research, development, test and evaluation capability called the Tools Applications and Processing Lab, currently under demonstration in Boulder,” according to a company news release. The firm “will also support the Overhead Persistent Infrared Battlespace Awareness Center co-located with the Space Based Infrared System Mission Control Station” located at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora.
Sponsored Content
Webinar – Commercial Real Estate Impact: What landlords and tenants should know.
Commercial real estate has been heavily affected by the economic downturn, with some tenants struggling to make payments, some landlords working with tenants on rent relief, and with lenders negotiating workout agreements with landlords. At the same time, real estate experts are anticipating what permanent changes might be affecting the sector. What will the new norms be for real estate, including office, retail, industrial, etc.?
“This is an exciting new approach to developing and integrating new capabilities into the hands of operators,” NDP vice president Jerry Dinges said in a prepared statement.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!