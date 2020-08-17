Boulder’s NDP LLC inks $80M Space Force cybersecurity contract

BOULDER — Net-centric Design Professional LLC announced it was recently awarded an $80.3 million contract to provide cybersecurity services for the U.S. Space Force.

NDP’s has been contracted “to stand up a government controlled and managed data exploitation research, development, test and evaluation capability called the Tools Applications and Processing Lab, currently under demonstration in Boulder,” according to a company news release. The firm “will also support the Overhead Persistent Infrared Battlespace Awareness Center co-located with the Space Based Infrared System Mission Control Station” located at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora.

Sponsored Content Meet a Business Banking Relationship Manager

The local business banking team at Elevations Credit Union provides a consultative approach to help you realize long-term success for your business. Get to know four of our team members in this Q&A. Read More

“This is an exciting new approach to developing and integrating new capabilities into the hands of operators,” NDP vice president Jerry Dinges said in a prepared statement.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC