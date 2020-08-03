Greeley to consider rezoning for Two Rivers Marketplace

GREELEY — A 39-acre parcel in west Greeley could be rezoned for high-density commercial uses if the Greeley City Council approves the change.

The site — known as Two Rivers Marketplace — sits at the southwest corner of West 10th Street and 83rd Avenue. Property owners Martha S., John R., Douglas D. and Thomas A. Stephens have requested that the land be rezoned from Planned Unit Development, allowing for residential uses, to Commercial-High Intensity.

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

“The applicant intends to develop the subject, or market the site for commercial uses,” according to a Greeley Planning Commission summary. City staff have recommended approval of the change.

The Greeley City Council will consider the change on first reading Tuesday, with a final determination Aug. 18, said Greeley planner Darrell Gesick.

The area originally was annexed and zoned as part of the Golden Triangle Second Annexation in 1985.

“At this time, no particular use has been proposed, and it is the applicant’s intent to have the site available for commercial development in the future,” according to the summary. “The applicant would be required to submit an application for a subdivision to create the lots in order to develop the subject site.”

Daniel Hull, principal of Greeley-based LandOne Engineering LLC, which is representing the owners, could not be reached for comment.