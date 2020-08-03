Greeley to consider rezoning for Two Rivers Marketplace

GREELEY — A 39-acre parcel in west Greeley could be rezoned for high-density commercial uses if the Greeley City Council approves the change.
The site — known as Two Rivers Marketplace — sits at the southwest corner of West 10th Street and 83rd Avenue. Property owners Martha S., John R., Douglas D. and Thomas A. Stephens have requested that the land be rezoned from Planned Unit Development, allowing for residential uses, to Commercial-High Intensity.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
“The applicant intends to develop the subject, or market the site for commercial uses,” according to a Greeley Planning Commission summary. City staff have recommended approval of the change.
The Greeley City Council will consider the change on first reading Tuesday, with a final determination Aug. 18, said Greeley planner Darrell Gesick.
The area originally was annexed and zoned as part of the Golden Triangle Second Annexation in 1985.
“At this time, no particular use has been proposed, and it is the applicant’s intent to have the site available for commercial development in the future,” according to the summary. “The applicant would be required to submit an application for a subdivision to create the lots in order to develop the subject site.”
Daniel Hull, principal of Greeley-based LandOne Engineering LLC, which is representing the owners, could not be reached for comment.
GREELEY — A 39-acre parcel in west Greeley could be rezoned for high-density commercial uses if the Greeley City Council approves the change.
The site — known as Two Rivers Marketplace — sits at the southwest corner of West 10th Street and 83rd Avenue. Property owners Martha S., John R., Douglas D. and Thomas A. Stephens have requested that the land be rezoned from Planned Unit Development, allowing for residential uses, to Commercial-High Intensity.
Sponsored Content
A Multi-Dimensional Approach to Sustained Economic Recovery
If asked to identify any emerging theme resulting from the events of 2020, I’d have to say that we are challenging historical norms at a record-setting pace. There is a large degree of discord in our political system regarding the state of our economy and the suggestions on how to fix it are endless.
“The applicant intends to develop the subject, or market the site for commercial uses,” according to a Greeley Planning Commission summary. City staff have recommended approval of the change.
The Greeley City Council will consider the change on first reading Tuesday, with a final determination Aug. 18, said Greeley planner Darrell Gesick.
The area originally was annexed and zoned as part of the Golden Triangle Second Annexation in 1985.
“At this time, no particular use has been proposed, and it is the applicant’s intent to have the site available for commercial development in the future,” according to the summary. “The applicant would be required to submit an application for a subdivision to create the lots in order to develop the subject site.”
Daniel Hull, principal of Greeley-based LandOne Engineering LLC, which is representing the owners, could not be reached for comment.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!