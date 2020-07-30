Functional Remedies SVP to serve on national trade association board

SUPERIOR — Asa Waldstein, a senior vice president with Superior-headquartered hemp oil product maker Functional Remedies LLC, was recently re-elected to the board of directors for the American Herbal Products Association.

AHPA is the national trade association for a variety of herbal goods, including hemp products.

Waldstein was first elected in 2019 and will serve an additional one-year term.

“I’m honored to re-join AHPA’s prestigious board,” he said in a prepared statement. “AHPA has been a leader in the herbal products marketplace for 40 years and has continued to lead the hemp conversation for over a decade with its Cannabis Committee. I am very thankful to the board for electing me to serve with its esteemed members.”