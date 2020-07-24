Master Class at Bravo! Entrepreneur to offer secrets to success

Attendees at Bravo! Entrepreneur on Wednesday, July 29, will be able to take advantage of the Master Class, a component of the annual BizWest award program recognizing entrepreneurs in Northern Colorado.

At 4 p.m., three Northern Colorado entrepreneurs will be available to take questions from the audience about the secrets to their success.

On the Master Class panel are:

Scott Ehrlich, Ehrlich Toyota, a 2002 recipient of the Bravo! Award. He is a second-generation auto dealer with five dealerships in Greeley, Fort Morgan (two dealerships), Laramie and Longmont. He also is the founder of College Promise, a scholarship program at Aims Community College.

Susan Jessup, co-owner of Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch, a 2006 honoree. Jessup has an elementary education degree and taught school prior to rejoining her parents after the 1976 Big Thompson Flood to rebuild the ranch. She recently created the Heart J Center for Experiential Learning, which has been designated as the successor to family ownership of the ranch.

Martin Lind, owner of Water Valley Land Co., a 2007 Bravo! recipient. Lind is a fourth generation Windsor farmer who moved to land development in 1985. His latest project is The Brands at the Ranch, a multi-purpose development near the Ranch Events Complex. He also is owner of the Colorado Eagles hockey team.

After the Master Class, this year’s Bravo! Entrepreneur awards will be given to Larry Kendall, The Group Inc.; Mike Bergerson, Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies; and Jeff Demaske and Larry Buckendorf, Journey Homes.

Attendance at this year’s virtual event is free, but registration in advance is required.