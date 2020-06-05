FoCo’s The Doughnut Club reopening 

FORT COLLINS — The Dough Bar LLC, a Fort Collins-based snack-delivery service and bakery that does business as The Doughnut Club, is set to reopen its Fort Collin bakery Friday after a temporary closure that followed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing late last year, according to a Coloradoan report.
Husband and wife ownership team Marquez and Ondrea Fernandez were featured on a 2018 episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank” and won a $300,000 investment from the television show’s Barbara Corcoran.
The couple is in the process of opening a second bakery in Denver.
