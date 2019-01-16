Shark Tank’s The Dough Bar is relocating to Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — The owners of a California-bakery that received $300,000 investment on Shark Tank are relocating their operations to Fort Collins.

The Dough Bar is a bakery concept that puts 11 grams of protein into its doughnuts and is owned by Ondrea and Marquez Fernandez. The Dough Bar plans to shift its production to 501 Riverside Ave. by mid-February, with a retail shop to open in the spring, reports the Coloradoan.

The bakery opened in April 2015 in San Francisco with products sold online across the country. The Fernandezes appeared in a January 2018 episode of Shark Tank and accepted an investment from Barbara Corcoran. The couple will provide an update to Corcoran on the Jan. 27 episode of the show.

“We’ve visited family in Fort Collins a number of times and love the area,” Marquez Fernandez said, according to the Coloradoan. “To say we are excited for the move is an understatement…. We think Fort Collins will provide a lot more opportunities. The area is big into fitness and eating healthy, and we will operate in a more central state for shipping across the country.”