CU startup accelerator Embark seeks 2024 cohort applicants

BOULDER — The Embark Deep Tech Startup Creator is looking for applicants to join its 2024 cohort, but they must complete an application by June 9.

The announcement of the opening of applications was made Monday during Boulder Startup Week by officials from Venture Partners at CU Boulder, the commercialization and technology-transfer arm of the University of Colorado Boulder, which created Embark in March 2023 to match business minds outside the university with breakthrough inventions created within its walls and provide those ventures with funding.

The winning pitches will get salary support and will be eligible for startup resources available through Venture Partners including grant funding toward development of the startup’s technology into a product and the customer discovery program.

CU Boulder conducts around $700 million in research and development each year, generating a huge amount of breakthrough innovation. The funding stream for Embark is fueled by grants from CU Boulder and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

The inaugural Embark 2023 gave rise to 10 new deep-tech startups, several of which already have won grants and raised dilutive funding. Members of that cohort, dubbed “Entrepreneurs in Residence” or EIRs, showed off 10 innovations in January at the inaugural Embark Showcase, sharing progress on progress on startups spanning diverse sectors such as biotechnology, quantum science, advanced materials and aerospace.

After the June 9 application deadline for the 2024 cohort, prospective EIRs will be notified by June 14 whether they are being advanced in the program. Between June 18 and Aug. 15, the advanced EIR applicants will identify the innovations around which they’re building their companies, and a pitch competition will be held Aug. 15.

The EIR positions will extend from approximately Sept. 1 to Feb. 28.

Embark companies can participate in the university’s startup accelerators such as the Ascent Deep Tech Accelerator, funding competitions such as the Lab Venture Challenge and New Venture Challenge, and investor networks (including events such as Destination Startup.

Startups in the 2023 cohort included: