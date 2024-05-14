Rotary Club of Northglenn-Thornton establishes Front Range CC endowment

The new Front Range Community College Center for Integrated Manufacturing. Lucas High/BizWest.

NORTHGLENN — The Rotary Club of Northglenn-Thornton recently established a $25,000 endowment at Front Range Community College to provide scholarships for students from the Thornton and Northglenn areas.

“The scholarship, administered by the FRCC Foundation, is designed to assist students who demonstrate significant financial need and meet up to 250% of Pell Grant eligibility. Preference will be given to residents of Northglenn or Thornton,” a Rotary Club news release said. “However, the Rotary Club has committed to considering applicants from outside these areas on a case-by-case basis to ensure all deserving students have the opportunity to benefit from this initiative.”

Scholarships will be awarded to one or more students each year based on funding availability and applicants’ needs.

“The Rotary Club of Northglenn-Thornton is deeply invested in the future of our community and workforce, and we believe that education is a key pillar of personal and professional success,” club board member Debbie Woodward said in the release. “This endowment is a testament to the club’s commitment to helping local students achieve their educational goals with a smaller financial burden.”