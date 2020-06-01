FoCo ‘Shark Tank’ doughnut firm eyes Denver shop

DENVER — The Dough Bar LLC, a Fort Collins-based snack-delivery service and bakery that does business as The Doughnut Club, is planning to open a second brick-and-mortar doughnut shop in Denver River North neighborhood, according to a Business Den report.

Husband and wife team Marquez and Ondrea Fernandez were featured on a 2018 episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank” and won a $300,000 investment from the television show’s Barbara Corcoran.

Sponsored Content The 5 things you should be doing to build trust with your business audience through your written communication

$400 billion. Yes, billion with a “b.” That’s how much poor writing costs American businesses every year. From text messages and emails to notes and jargon-filled reports, you and your employees probably spend more than half of your working day writing. Click to read more. Read More

The Fernandezes moved the business to Fort Collins last year. In October 2019, The Dough Bar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection but the owners vowed to restructure and stay in business. The Fort Collins shop has been temporarily closed since last year.