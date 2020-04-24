UCHealth opens COVID testing station at Aims

GREELEY — UCHealth has opened a COVID-19 specimen-collection drive through center at Aims Community College’s Greeley campus.

The drive through will operate Monday through Friday 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. On Saturdays, it will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The designated facility can be accessed by the 16th Street campus entrance off of 47th Avenue.

UCHealth labs administer testing in partnership with Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment and Aims. Lab results will be available 24 to 48 hours after collection, according to UCHealth.

Screening is not open to the public at large but requires a written order from a doctor. Along with the doctor’s order, individuals must meet certain criteria:

Someone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19

Health care workers

First responders

Emergency personnel

Immunocompromised people

Someone without symptoms who has been exposed within 14 days of the test

Someone who has been ordered to be tested by a state or local health department or physician

The center does not require appointments but photo identification is necessary.