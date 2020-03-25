Connecticut tech company acquires Captricity, including Boulder operations

BOULDER — Multinational financial technology company SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has acquired Captricity Inc., a California-based tech company with operations in Boulder, for an undisclosed amount.
Captricity, which does business as Vidado, provides cloud-based artificial-intelligence technology and optical character recognition, which digitizes print documents. Its products are used by the education, health-care, international-development, nonprofit and survey research industries.
With the acquisition, SS&C, based in Windsor, Connecticut, assumes 30 full-time Captricity employees in Oakland, California; New York; and Boulder.
“The acquisition is a great fit for the company and our ability to grow/expand around the world,” Nowell Outlaw, CEO of Vidado, said in an email to BizWest. There are three employees operating in Boulder, including Outlaw.
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial-services and health-care industries. With Captricity’s OCR technology, clients can aid businesses moving away from paper and to digital platforms.
“The financial and health-care industries are challenged by the abundance of manual paper-based transactions, often including significant amounts of handwritten data,” Bill Stone, chairman and CEO of SS&C, said in a prepared statement. “The addition of Vidado and Captricity’s team will complement SS&C’s business process outsourcing (BPO) services and our AWD business process management solution. We look forward to working with Vidado’s talented team to continue to deliver intelligent solutions.”
