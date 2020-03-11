Vergent achieves AS9100D certification

LOVELAND — Vergent Products Inc., the trade name for TDP Inc., a contract-manufacturing and rapid-prototyping company based in Loveland, has earned its AS9100D certification, which enables it to manufacture printed circuit boards and electromechanical assemblies for aerospace applications.

With this certification, Vergent can partner with aerospace and defense companies as well as tiered suppliers in the aerospace industry.

“Vergent excels at building difficult and demanding electronic products that our clients need,” Joy Dokter, CEO of Vergent Products, said in a written statement. “Our extension into the aerospace industry with the AS9100D certification now allows us to partner with key companies to support industry demand and innovation.”

Both the aerospace and defense industries are poised for growth, but delays in production are one cause of potential stagnation. Deloitte’s 2020 Global Aerospace and Defense industry outlook reported that the defense sector soared in 2019 as defense budgets increased, however, production-related issues and cancellations were a few factors that slowed growth, Dokter said.

Vergent’s factory model and success through on-time delivery are ideal for future aerospace growth and innovation, he said.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC