Liqid names new strategy executive

BROOMFIELD — Liqid Inc., a Broomfield maker of composable infrastructure software, has hired John Spiers to serve as the firm’s chief strategy officer.

Spiers, a long-time adviser for Liqid, was a co-founder and executive of LeftHand Networks and NexGen Storage before joining Liqid.

“We have been lucky to work with John as an adviser for several years now, and we are pleased to welcome him to the company in this official capacity as CSO,” said Sumit Puri, CEO and cofounder of Liqid. “John is a well-known leader in the data center space, and his strategic guidance, product understanding, industry connections, and overall business acumen are crucial to Liqid at this stage of our growth. We look forward to working with him as we evolve from a recognized technology innovator to a global provider of composable infrastructure solutions for the data center.”