Liqid hires new CEO as part of exec transition

BROOMFIELD — Software company Liqid Inc. has initiated a “planned leadership transition” that will see its co-founder and CEO Sumit Puri replaced as Puri moves into a different executive role.

Edgar Masri, formerly CEO of Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer Accton Technology, takes over the top job at Liqid, while Puri will now serve as president and chief strategy officer.

“The Liqid team is thrilled to welcome Edgar Masri as Liqid’s new CEO. His exceptional leadership record and distinguished reputation in the global technology industry make him an invaluable asset to our team,” said Puri, who will also now serve Liqid’s board of directors. “In preparing for this transition, I have been impressed by the fresh perspective, strategic acumen, and influential industry connections he brings to our company, and I look forward to collaborating with Edgar in my new role to build on existing initiatives and forge new paths to market for Liqid technologies.”