IBM’s cloud VP takes over as CEO

NEW YORK — IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM), which maintains a large operation in Boulder County, has tapped senior vice president for cloud services Arvind Krishna to take over as CEO from Ginni Rometty, who is stepping down after eight years at the company’s helm.
Krishna is set to take over IBM’s top spot on April 6, according to a Business Insider report.
