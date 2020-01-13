UNC names next dean of Monfort College of Business

GREELEY — The University of Northern Colorado in Greeley has appointed SherRhonda Gibbs as its next dean of the Kenneth W. Monfort College of Business. Her appointment begins in July.

Gibbs is currently the interim director of the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Management, the largest school in the College of Business in Hattiesburg, where she holds the Alvin Williams Endowed Chair of Minority Entrepreneurship.

“Dr. Gibbs quickly rose to the top during our months-long national search that drew wide interest throughout the country,” UNC Provost Mark Anderson said in making the announcement on the university website. “It was clear to the committee after she visited campus that she checked all of the boxes we were looking for in the next leader of the college.”

In addition to administrative leadership positions, Gibbs is an entrepreneur whose academic experience includes serving on the faculty at Jackson State University and spearheading entrepreneurial initiatives. She has also held professional positions with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and at IBM Corp.

Her research focuses on entrepreneurship related to recognizing opportunities, social psychological perspectives, and among black and underrepresented minorities. She serves as a faculty fellow for the Direct Selling Education Foundation, senior vice president of membership for the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and associate editor of Management Decision.

Gibbs has a Ph.D. in business administration, with a concentration in management from Jackson State University. She holds an MBA from Winona (Minnesota) State University, and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Grambling State University in Louisiana.

“I’m so excited for the opportunity to join the leadership team at the University of Northern Colorado and the Monfort College of Business,” Gibbs said. “MCB has fantastic business programs, great faculty, and outstanding students. I hope to continue the tradition of delivering high quality business education with an emphasis on student retention and success.