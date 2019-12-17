EPA triggers stricter air quality controls in Colorado

DENVER — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency named Colorado a “serious air quality violator” due to high levels of ozone in the Front Range.
The Denver Post reports the declaration requires the state reduce the amount of toxic ozone near the Earth’s surface by 2021, and requires industrial operators to get a state permit if it emits more than 50 tons of air pollutants annually compared to the current 100-ton standard.
