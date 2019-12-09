Live Nation exec joins Vail Resorts board

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) has tapped Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) chief human resources officer Nadia Rawlinson to serve on the firm’s board of directors.

Rawlinson fills the board seat previously held by Roland Hernandez, whose term ended Dec. 5.

“We are thrilled to have Nadia join our board,” Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz said in a prepared statement. “Nadia has had an incredible career in a number of experience-driven, leading companies and adds extensive global expertise in human resources to our board of directors, which will be a critical asset for us as we continue to focus on acquiring great talent, developing strong leaders, and growing our global footprint.”