Judge dismisses Boulder County suit against driller

BOULDER — Crestone Peak Resources LP won a year-long legal battle with Boulder County over drilling

The Denver Post reports the Boulder County Court dismissed the county’s remaining claims to stop the company from drilling 100 pads north of Erie by claiming it no longer held the mineral rights in that area. Crestone’s application is on hold with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

In a statement to media outlets, county commissioner Deb Gardner said Boulder County intends to appeal the ruling, arguing that the court’s interpretation would set a poor precedent for mineral rights holders across the state.