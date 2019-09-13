Boulder aerospace firm Advanced Space signs $13.7M NASA contract

BOULDER — Advanced Space LLC has landed a $13.7 million contract with NASA to build a satellite to scout an orbit of the moon in preparation for the agency’s “Gateway” mission.

According to a press release from the agency, Advanced Space will send a satellite the size of a microwave into the moon’s orbit to determine how fast it moves in comparison to other satellites. By determining that path, NASA will figure out where to position the Gateway, a planned stopoff point for astronauts as they head off to the moon’s surface. NASA plans to land astronauts on the moon by 2024, 55 years after Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin first stepped on the lunar body.

The Advanced Space mission could launch as soon as December 2020.

NASA also tapped Westminster-based Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) to run a spaceflight demonstration for the Gateway project this May, with scheduled delivery in 2022.