Odell winery development shows plans for new patio, possible coffee

FORT COLLINS — Odell Brewing Company hopes to double their planned winery tasting room as a breakfast spot.

Planning documents submitted to Fort Collins planning officials show the brewery plans to serve coffee in the mornings at the renovation site’s tasting room, along with some pre-packaged bread, meat and cheese items.

Odell’s main taproom opens at 11 a.m.

Other documents show the brewery plans to expand the structure with additional seating covered by retractable window paneling and an updated patio. The future winery, directly east of the brewery’s main building, is currently used to store and package beer.

The brewery announced early last month that it would build the wine cellar and tasting room with a release date sometime in summer 2020. The wines will also be canned and distributed across the state. The planning documents do not contain details on how much wine Odell plans to produce in the new venture.

A spokesman for Odell did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.