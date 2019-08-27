Former Zayo, OEDIT exec joins TechStars board

BOULDER — Stephanie Copeland, a former executive at Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, is joining the board of startup accelerator TechStars.

In a news release, Techstars said Copeland will join the board effective immediately, as will John China, president of Silicon Valley Bank’s venture capital business. The bank recently led a $42 million investment in TechStars to launch programs abroad.

“I’m excited to join Techstars’ board of directors to help Techstars prepare for its next stage of growth, while enabling and growing new entrepreneurial ecosystems globally,” Copeland said in the release.

Copeland was president of Zayo Group from February 2014 to January 2016, and was the OEDIT’s executive director from January 2017 to January 2019. She is currently CEO of The Governance Project, a non-profit that advises local governments on how to best use Opportunity Zone incentives for community projects.