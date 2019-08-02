Denver realtor that saved several historic properties dies at 79

DENVER — Mary Rae, a Denver real estate agent who saved dozens of historic homes in the city, died in late July. She was 79.
The Denver Post reports Rae saved and restored architecturally important structures such as the McKinley Mansion, Croke Paterson Mansion and the Sheedy Residence from a wave of redevelopment in 70s and 80s, and promoted historic preservation of those and other structures built in the late nineteenth century.
