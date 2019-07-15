CSU, Gofire to study cannabis inhaler efficacy 

FORT COLLINS — Researchers at Colorado State University’s Department of Psychology are working with teams from Denver-based health-tech firm Gofire Inc. to study the efficacy of the company’s smart inhaler for cannabis intake.

The Gofire Inhaler, along with its app-connected data-gathering technology, is aimed at providing consistent dosing and analysis of dosing outcomes.

“This is a milestone event for cannabis research,” Bradley Conner, associate professor and director of addiction counseling at Colorado State University, said in a prepared statement. “For the first time, we will be able to accurately record exact dosing intakes of specific cannabis chemical profiles. Gofire’s technology allows our lab to gather consistent and accurate measurements when conducting research with cannabis medicine. Quality data allows us to produce actionable results, which is a critical goal of our research efforts.”

Ultimately, the study hopes to flesh out the links between cannabis use and certain health outcomes.

“The key to developing effective, predictable cannabis medicines is accurate research,” Meghan Morean, director of research and clinical applications at Gofire, said in a prepared statement. “As more patients and physicians recognize the value this plant can bring to health outcomes, increasing the comfort level of those using and recommending it becomes increasingly essential. We’re proud that Gofire’s technology is going to enable the research that will lead to prescribable, consistent cannabis medicines.”