Clovis to offer new stock in wake of lawsuit settlement

BOULDER — Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) is planning to sell $21,119,326 in new stock to cover the cost of a $25 million settlement with a New York hedge fund.

The Boulder-based cancer therapy company plans to sell 1,482,058 shares at a maximum price of $14.25 per share, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Clovis has 53,004,845 shares outstanding, according to their most recent quarterly report.

Clovis agreed two weeks ago to pay $25 million to settle a lawsuit by Antipoedan Domestic Partners LP, including $4 million in cash and $21 million in stock options. Antipoedan filed the suit in 2016 alleging Clovis and its underwriters misled investors over the effectiveness of its lung cancer treatment rociletinib when it was raising cash the year prior. Clovis stopped developing rociletinib in May 2016.

Clovis will not receive any funds from the sale. The new stocks are not available for purchase until their registration is active with the SEC.

Clovis’ stock price fell 4.85 percent on the news to $14.60 per share as of 10:32 p.m. MDT.