Skyland Analytics names new CFO, COO

BOULDER — Robert Schmiedeler has been hired to serve as the new chief operating officer and chief financial officer for Skyland Analytics, a Boulder-based firm that provides cloud-based data analytics for the life science industry.

Schmiedeler was previously a partner at High Country Venture and RJ Partners, CFO for ICG Communications and ServiceMagic, and was a board member at LogRhythm.

“We are pleased to welcome Rob to our team where he will make an immediate impact in providing leadership to our growing organization,” Skyland CEO Bob Di Scipio said in a prepared statement. “He joins us as we execute on key initiatives that will support Skyland’s growing leadership in life science data management and analytics. Rob’s experience and success as a CFO and senior executive in technology companies, venture capital and investment banking along with his diverse set of skills and a proven record of leading successful business and financial transformations will bring an immediate positive impact to Skyland.”