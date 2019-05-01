Bohemian Foundation awarded a $100,000 grant to Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center to support the expansion of its child-care center in Fort Collins. The gift advances a campaign that will allow Teaching Tree to more than double its licensed capacity, from 101 to 215 children, and more than double its space, from six to 12 classrooms. Campaign funds also will enable Teaching Tree to continue to provide scholarships to approximately 30 percent of all children enrolled. The award follows on the heels of a $225,000 grant from the Buell Foundation.
