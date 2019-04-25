Ball boosts dividend, re-elects board members

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) will increase the company’s quarterly cash dividend by 50 percent to 15 cents per share. The cash dividend of 15 cents per share is payable June 17 to shareholders of record as of June 3.

“This dividend increase, coupled with our ongoing share repurchase program, allows us to return significant value to our shareholders while also maintaining the flexibility to continue investing in and growing our business,” Scott Morrison, Ball’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, said in a prepared statement.

Sponsored Content

Celebrate Philanthropy with the Community Foundation on May 2

As part of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado’s mission to inspire and unify communities served, we host an annual event to celebrate the impact of philanthropy in Northern Colorado. Our region is fortunate to have hundreds of incredible nonprofits and thousands of generous donors and volunteers. Read More

Ball’s shareholders re-elected Daniel Heinrich, Georgia Nelson and Cynthia Niekamp to the board to serve three-year terms expiring in 2022. The board of directors also appointed Stuart Taylor as lead independent director. Robert Alspaugh, who has served as a director since 2008, and Theodore M. Solso, who has served as a director since 2003 and as lead independent director since 2013, retired as of Wednesday, according to a Ball news release.