Ball donated $5.5M in 2018

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) donated nearly $5.5 million last year, according to a company news release.

Employees of the aluminum can giant with a large aerospace division also “provided thousands of volunteer hours centered on building sustainable communities through recycling, STEM education, food security, and disaster preparedness and relief initiatives,” the release said

“As a global leader, Ball embraces its responsibility of helping address the needs of our local communities,” Chris Chavez, director of global corporate citizenship and executive director of The Ball Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “Helping sustain and build resilient communities is what Ball and our employees are all about. Our commitment to this work is unwavering.”