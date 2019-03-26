CBRE consolidates Fort Collins operations with new office

FORT COLLINS — Commercial real estate firm CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) recently moved into a new office on East Harmony Road in Fort Collins, consolidating operations in the city into a single location.

CBRE had been doing business out of two Fort Collins offices: one on John F Kennedy Parkway, primarily serving CBRE’s capital markets and leasing professionals; and the other on McClelland Drive, home to the company’s valuation and advisory services.

“We know many clients turn to CBRE because we are able to meet all of their needs across the commercial real estate spectrum — from investing and financing to valuation, leasing, project management and more — so it’s a strategic benefit to now house all of our Northern Colorado services under one roof,” Pete Schippits, senior managing director of CBRE’s Mountain States, said in a prepared statement.