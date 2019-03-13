Brewers Association: 4 local breweries in top 50 for craft production

BOULDER — Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado breweries accounted for four of the nation’s top 50 craft brewers in terms of 2018 sales volume, according to a new ranking for the Boulder-based Brewers Association.

Fort Collins-based New Belgium Brewing Co. and Odell Brewing Co. were ranking fourth and 23rd respectively.

Longmont’s CANarchy, the brewing collective that includes Oskar Blues, was the eighth highest producing brewery in 2018 and Left Hand Brewing Co. was ranked at 50.

“Although the market has grown more competitive, particularly for regional craft breweries with the widest distribution, these 50 small and independent brewing companies continue to lead the craft brewing market in sales through strong brands, quality, and innovation,” Bart Watson, chief economist for the Brewers Association, said in a prepared statement.

The association’s 2018 Top 50 Brewing Companies by Sales Volume list did not include sales totals for individual breweries. The group plans to present a comprehensive report during the 2019 Craft Brewers Conference next month in Denver.