How To Differentiate Between IT Service Providers

Like people, IT service providers come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. Unfortunately for the typical client, what the provider says they do and what the client will ultimately experience can be two different things. I have had numerous business owners tell me that it is nearly impossible to decipher the differences between managed service providers. Here are several basic questions that should be helpful in sorting through the claims a provider makes:

• Process is everything – ask the provider to discuss and show you how they manage your IT environment. Ask to see their checklists and process flow documents. For example; ask how trouble tickets are prioritized and escalated. How does the provider monitor and manage backups? Can you be assured that your data is safe, secure and recoverable? How do they help you recover from an email breach? An operationally mature provider should easily be able to provide that information and more for you.

• Documentation is critical to success – without excellent documentation of your network, a provider will struggle to understand detailed issues, therefore resolving issues will become more difficult and time consuming. Ask the provider to show you a copy of their documentation and how the documentation is laid out.

• Metrics will drive success in a client environment – ask your provider what success looks like in supporting your IT environment. An operationally mature provider should have succinct and meaningful metrics to share with you. The metrics should provide you a keen understanding of your IT plus drive the provider support team to higher levels of competency.

• IT Planning creates stability and reliable expenditures – does your managed service provider regularly strategize with you on IT direction. They should understand your company goals and should also be prepared with well thought out ideas for improvement for your company. Your planning sessions should result in a written planning document plus a budget. Ask to see the provider’s written planning document. Is the document thorough? Does it cover all technology areas of need?

Although many providers “say” good things in the sales process, it is important for businesses to evaluate the depth of the claims that are made. With probing questions, such as those listed above, a company can make an informed decision when choosing a managed IT service provider. Connecting Point provides all the items listed above and more. Let us help you optimize your IT environment.