Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction

KeyBank to provide development financing for affordable housing at Diagonal Crossing

By Lucas High — 

BOULDER — KeyBank will provide a total of $50.4 million in financing to help fund the construction of affordable housing at the Diagonal Crossing development in Boulder.

The bank’s Community Development Lending and Investment team will support the project through a $24.7 million construction loan, $10.4 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity and a $15.3 million permanent loan arranged by KeyBank Real Estate Capital, according to a REBusinessOnline report.

Developers broke ground last summer on the mixed-use Diagonal Crossing project.

The project site is on vacant land at 3600 Colorado Highway 119 and is bordered by Independence Road to the south, 47th Street to the west and Highway 119 to the east.

The development is set to include 250 market-rate apartments and about 85 affordably priced units, along with retail and space for nonprofit organizations such as Studio Arts, Meals on Wheels and Naropa University.

The affordable apartments will be developed and owned by a partnership of Boulder-based Allison Management Inc. and Denver-based Koelbel and Co.

BOULDER — KeyBank will provide a total of $50.4 million in financing to help fund the construction of affordable housing at the Diagonal Crossing development in Boulder.

The bank’s Community Development Lending and Investment team will support the project through a $24.7 million construction loan, $10.4 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity and a $15.3 million permanent loan arranged by KeyBank Real Estate Capital, according to a REBusinessOnline report.

Developers broke ground last summer on the mixed-use Diagonal Crossing project.

The project site is on vacant land at 3600 Colorado Highway 119 and is bordered by Independence Road to the south, 47th Street to the west and Highway 119 to the east.

The development is set to include 250 market-rate apartments and about 85 affordably priced units, along with retail and space for nonprofit organizations such as Studio Arts, Meals on Wheels and Naropa University.

The affordable apartments will be developed and owned by a partnership of Boulder-based Allison Management Inc. and Denver-based Koelbel and Co.


 