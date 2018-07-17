Developers break ground for Diagonal Crossing in Boulder

BOULDER — Developers on Tuesday held a groundbreaking ceremony for Diagonal Crossing, a mixed-used apartment community that will be constructed near the Diagonal Highway at the northern entrance to Boulder.

For the past few weeks, earth-moving equipment has been preparing the site.

Trammell Crow Residential, a national multifamily real estate developer, said it is donating three of the six parcels that make up the 20-acre site to nonprofit organizations Studio Arts, Meals on Wheels and Naropa University, which will utilize the space for community art classes, a meal-distribution facility and faculty housing, respectively.

Of the remaining three parcels, one will have 250 market-rate apartments, one with 85 “affordable” apartments and another with retail space.

The affordable apartments will be developed and owned by a partnership of Boulder-based Allison Management Inc. and Denver-based Koelbel and Co.

Jarvie Worcester, managing director of Trammell Crow Residential’s Mountain States Division, said “the vast majority of Boulder’s housing stock consists of single-family homes and smaller buildings converted into apartments, and the demand for quality apartment housing has grown well beyond the available homes in the market.

“We believe the Diagonal Crossing community will help meet the demand while also creating housing opportunities for the firefighters, nurses, police officers and others who work to serve and protect the community. We’re also thrilled to give back to the community by donating parcels to three wonderful local nonprofits.”

Studio Arts is an art-education organization that provides ceramics programs the Boulder Pottery Lab and partners with similar arts organizations.

The Boulder chapter of Meals on Wheels provides meals to people in need in the city, regardless of age or income.

Naropa University is a Buddhist-inspired private liberal arts college based at 2130 Arapahoe Ave.

As the master developer, TCR will handle the logistics for all six parcels, including utilities, landscaping, roads, sidewalks and streetlights. The project is expected to achieve LEED Silver certification.

Diagonal Crossing will consist of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Community amenities will include a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse and fitness center, outdoor swimming pool and spa, bike storage, B-Cycle station and a landscaped center promenade with public art displays.

Apartment interiors will be equipped with quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Many will feature covered parking and storage lockers.

The project site is on vacant land at 3600 Colorado Highway 119 and is bordered by Independence Road to the south, 47th Street to the west and Highway 119 to the east. Two out-lots at the community will connect to green space and a multiuse recreational trail.

Trammell Crow paid $7.5 million for the 20-acre parcel in 2017.