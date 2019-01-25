Australian natural-chip company moves to Boulder

BOULDER — A new natural-food company has decided to make Boulder its headquarters.

The Good Crisp Co., a brand of guilt-free chips that’s like a healthier version of Pringles, has moved from Australia to Boulder. The company recently received financing from CircleUp Growth Partners.

The Good Crisp makes chips that look like Pringles but are certified gluten-free, have no artificial flavors and are GMO-free. They come in flavors such as sour cream & onion, BBQ and original.

Although The Good Crisp chips have been in the U.S. market for a few years, CEO Matt Parry decided to make Boulder its headquarters after he found that he kept hiring people who were in Boulder.

“Boulder is like the Silicon Valley of natural foods,” Parry told BizWest. “It has a reputation for natural foods. So we decided to grow our business here in the region. And it doesn’t help that it’s a beautiful place and a great place to grow.”

In addition to being gluten- and GMO-free, The Good Crisp uses high-quality potatoes and sustainable palm oil to make its chips.

“We wanted to make a product that was less guilt and better for you,” Parry said. “The Good Crisp Co. comes from a balance of good-for-you and taste.”

Parry added that the company has seen rapid growth and that the funding from CircleUp will go to scaling the company into a national brand. In a few weeks, the company will be available in Walmart stores.

“CircleUp approached us and it was a mutual thing that was at the right time,” he said. “We found they were a good fit.”