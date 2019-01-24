Find My Flock acquired by Technical Integrity, Turing School

BOULDER — Two Boulder companies are merging in an effort to promote diversity and community activism in the technology industry.

Technical Integrity, a boutique recruiting firm focused on building diverse engineering teams, has acquired the recruiting arm of Find My Flock.

Find My Flock was originally founded as a nonprofit that matched women in tech with mentors, before evolving into a placement service and job search engine for those in the tech industry.

“I started Find My Flock to help underrepresented developers like myself find fulfilling and welcoming workplaces,” Kate Catlin, founder of Find My Flock, said in a prepared statement. “Partnering with Technical Integrity was an excellent fit from the very beginning, as both organizations are dedicated to improving an often frustrating hiring process for developers, and we are all driven by a desire to make the world a better place. The experienced Technical Integrity team showed us the ropes in the hiring world and helped us succeed. I’m confident our customers will be in excellent hands with them.”

While the recruiting branch of Find My Flock has been purchased by Technical Integrity, the job board technology has been sold to Denver’s Turing School of Software & Design.

“In 2010 we set out to build a new paradigm,” Dave Mayer, CEO of Technical Integrity, said in a prepared statement. “We lead an ethical revolution in recruiting with a transparent, culture-first approach to building engineering teams, and we’re proud to be one of the most trusted recruiting partners in the Colorado startup ecosystem. By fostering more diverse, collaborative and inclusive startup communities, we are able to attract and retain top talent from across the country.”

He added that the merger of the two companies will help grow a more diverse tech community.

“The team at Find My Flock built an amazing organization that has matched qualified persons in tech with companies that will provide them a positive, highly fulfilling work experience,” he said. “The future is bright for all of us as we continue serving the Colorado and national tech communities in this way.”