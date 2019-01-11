Fort Collins retail space on N. College sells for $2.5M

FORT COLLINS — Country Club Corners, a nearly 17,000-square-foot Fort Collins retail space at 1612 N. College Ave., sold late last month for nearly $2.5 million.

The buyer is JSPERGM Inc., a company registered to a Centennial address. College Country Club LLC, registered to an address in Northglenn, is the seller. Jason Ells and Chase Christensen of Cushman & Wakefield Fort Collins represented the seller, while Jae Kim of Re/Max 100 Inc. represented the buyer.

Tenants at Country Club Corners, which is 100 percent leased, include Asian Chef, Dollar Tree, Cricket, Sky Nails, Elevated Sandwiches and Edward Jones.

“There were competing offers on the property from investors looking to capitalize on this opportunity. We were very pleased with the level of activity we were able to generate related to this sale” Christensen said in a prepared statement. “Investor demand for both value-add and stabilized investment opportunities in prime locations remains very strong in the Northern Colorado market.”