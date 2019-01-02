Maxar incorporates in U.S.

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR), parent company to DigitalGlobe, completed its U.S. domestication.

The global company, which focuses on space technology, is now incorporated in Delaware. The domestication was approved by Maxar Canada shareholders at a special meeting held on Nov. 16 and by the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Shares of the parent company are listed both on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange under MAXR. Each stock issued under Maxar Canada has been exchanged for one share under Maxar.

Maxar is headquartered in Westminster. A global leader of advanced space technology solutions, Maxar has 6,500 employees in 30 international locations. Its portfolio includes DigitalGlobe, which has locations in Longmont and Westminster.