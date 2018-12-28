Legislative breakfast to feature transportation topics

LAFAYETTE — Transportation was top of mind in the 2018 midterm election and during the past two legislative sessions and it will be again in the upcoming legislative session.

State legislators, the U.S. 36 Mayors & Commissioners Coalition, and business leaders will gather Jan. 9 for Commuting Solutions’ 10th Legislative Breakfast at the Lionsgate Event Center in Lafayette to discuss transportation priorities for the northwest metropolitan region that includes the Boulder Valley.

“Commuting Solutions 10th Legislative Breakfast is an opportunity for public and private sector stakeholders to convene with elected officials, private sector leaders and agency directors throughout the state to continue the conversation surrounding transportation funding and mobility as the 2019 legislative session begins,” said Audrey DeBarros, Commuting Solutions executive director, in a written statement.

The breakfast will feature a panel comprised of private sector and transportation agency leaders, who will explore the future of mobility in the state and the Denver metro region. The U.S. 36 Mayors & Commissioners Coalition will share its 2019 legislative priorities pertaining to transportation along with its vision for the future. Colorado legislators will outline transportation challenges. K.C. Becker, new speaker of the house; and transportation committee chairs, Sen. Faith Winter and Rep. Matt Gray, will also be featured as speakers.

The complete agenda for the breakfast can be found here.

The event is from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. Tickets are $75 for members and $90 for non-members.