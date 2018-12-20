Encision completes private placement capital raise

BOULDER — Encision Inc., a Boulder-based medical device manufacturer, recently completed a private placement of 875,000 shares of its common stock to CMED Partners LLLP.

The stock sale raised $350,000, according to an Encision news release. The securities were only offered to CMED.

“We appreciate the continued confidence that CMED has placed in us,” Encision CEO Greg Trudel said in a prepared statement. “Net proceeds from the sale of the shares will be used for general business purposes and, in particular, for greater sales, marketing, and research and development presence.”