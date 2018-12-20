Encision completes private placement capital raise

BOULDER — Encision Inc., a Boulder-based medical device manufacturer, recently completed a private placement of 875,000 shares of its common stock to CMED Partners LLLP.
The stock sale raised $350,000, according to an Encision news release. The securities were only offered to CMED.
“We appreciate the continued confidence that CMED has placed in us,” Encision CEO Greg Trudel said in a prepared statement. “Net proceeds from the sale of the shares will be used for general business purposes and, in particular, for greater sales, marketing, and research and development presence.”
Sponsored Content
Thanks for making a difference on Colorado Gives Day
A record $1,937, 927 raised on Dec. 4, Colorado Gives Day for Northern Colorado.
Almost 9.700 Northern Colorado residents participated in Colorado Gives Day, a statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy through online giving.
BOULDER — Encision Inc., a Boulder-based medical device manufacturer, recently completed a private placement of 875,000 shares of its common stock to CMED Partners LLLP.
The stock sale raised $350,000, according to an Encision news release. The securities were only offered to CMED.
“We appreciate the continued confidence that CMED has placed in us,” Encision CEO Greg Trudel said in a prepared statement. “Net proceeds from the sale of the shares will be used for general business purposes and, in particular, for greater sales, marketing, and research and development presence.”
Sponsored Content
Thanks for making a difference on Colorado Gives Day
A record $1,937, 927 raised on Dec. 4, Colorado Gives Day for Northern Colorado.
Almost 9.700 Northern Colorado residents participated in Colorado Gives Day, a statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy through online giving.
…