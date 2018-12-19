Accurence receives fourth patent

LOUISVILLE — Accurence Inc., a software-as-a-service-company specializing in automated adjusting and insurance tech, was granted their fourth patent.

The patent grants the Louisville-based company exclusivity on the use of a system and method of performing video or image analysis on building structures. Specifically, the system creates automated roof estimates with the use of video and photo analysis, a weighting engine and carrier guidelines. The results pass through an automated settlement engine to ensure the estimate is written to meet carrier requirements.

“Companies, such as drone operators, are working on performing automated damage analysis on roofs using image recognition software so that desk adjusters can remotely create manual insurance carrier-compliant exterior estimates,” Zach Labrie, vice president of product at Accurence, said in a prepared statement. “Our patent holistically provides for technology steps that give insurance carriers the ability to calibrate a settlement engine using image recognition data to automatically produce estimates in line with company guidelines.”

The company’s prior three patents date back to 2011. The company currently has eight patents pending.

“Insurance carriers have become weary of intellectual property battles within the industry, so Accurence continues to proactively file patent applications to give insurers peace of mind when working with us,” said Jake Labrie, president of the company. “And we get the additional benefit of rewarding teammates who invent leading-edge technology.”