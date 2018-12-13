Sovrn acquires CA firm VigLink

BOULDER — Sovrn Holdings Inc., a Boulder ad-tech company, has bought San Francisco-based VigLink.

The acquisition gives Sovrn what the company calls “one of the largest and most influential portfolios of publishers on the internet.”

The combined portfolio includes more than 50,000 independent sites, 250 million daily active consumers in reach and $1 billion in annual consumer purchase behavior, according to a Sovrn news release.

“Publishers drive billions of dollars in purchasing behavior annually, yet much of their revenue comes largely from advertising,” Sovrn CEO Walter Knapp said in a prepared statement. “This acquisition brings another important and fast-growing revenue stream to publishers of all shapes and sizes, enabling them to capitalize on the consumer interest and intent they’ve created.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The VigLink acquisition comes on the heels of an October announcement that the company had raised $25 million to fuel growth.