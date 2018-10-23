Sovrn raises $25M to fuel acquisitions, growth

BOULDER — Sovrn Inc., a Boulder-based ad-tech company, has raised $25 million to acquire and build additional products for the publishing industry.

Sovrn works with more than 25,000 independent websites.

The Series E funding round was led by Boulder-based Foundry Group, along with existing investors Archer, Lexington and Oak.

After the funding round, discussions are taking place with a series of businesses that complement Sovrn’s existing platform and services, Sovrn said in a press release.

The investment is expected to accelerate the growth of Sovrn’s platform and services via both acquisition and organic build.

“We’re proud to secure such a significant new investment and endorsement from a very sophisticated group of investors,” Sovrn CEO Walter Knapp said in a prepared statement. “So much good work has been done in the media industry to provide products, tools and services for content creators, however, what has been lacking is a platform of Infrastructure and Data to tie all these solutions together in a cohesive manner. We now have the financial firepower to continue to acquire, build, and merge multiple products and services onto the Sovrn Platform.”

Sovrn provides content creators with tools to make money, access to distribution and scale to grow their audience. The company is headquartered in Boulder, with additional offices in Denver, New York and London.