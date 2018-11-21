Alpine SG acquires Loveland software company

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. & LOVELAND — Alpine SG LLC of Walnut Creek, Calif., has acquired e-Courier Software LLC, a Loveland company that provides software for couriers.

Alpine SG is a portfolio company of Alpine Investors V, VI, and VI-A, LP and its affiliates.

E-Courier founders Phil Galdi and Bruce Robinson will remain active in the business, and will continue in their roles as chief revenue officer and chief technology officer, respectively. Andrea Crane, part of ASG’s PeopleFirst leadership program, has joined e-Courier as CEO.

“Last mile logistics is a dynamic and growing space,” Dan Saper, Group CEO of Alpine SG, said in a written statement. “The e-Courier team has built the market-leading product. We’re excited to work with Phil, Bruce, and the team to help take e-Courier to new heights.”

E-Courier is an enterprise software solution for last-mile delivery couriers. The software provides e-Courier’s customers with tools that allow for improved workforce management and asset tracking. Alongside its cloud-based software, e-Courier offers a mobile application (ecMobile) that facilitates visibility and real-time item mapping.

“This is a big win for everyone involved, but most importantly for our loyal e-Courier customers,” Galdi said. “With the support of ASG and the addition of Andrea Crane, our team is well-positioned to continue offering our valued customers the support they depend on for years to come.”

“Phil and Bruce have built an industry leading product, a talented team, and an incredible business over the past 19 years. I’m humbled and excited to be a part of e-Courier’s next chapter of growth and continue the relentless focus on our customers,” Crane said.

Alpine Investors is a software and services focused private equity firm that specializes in majority buy-outs of founder-owned businesses and corporate carve-outs.