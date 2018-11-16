Ethan Allen Design Center to move from Westminster to Superior

SUPERIOR — Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is relocating its Westminster design center to a new 12,000-square-foot location at Superior Marketplace.

The new Superior location is at 500 Marshall Road.

At stations throughout the space, clients can chat with Ethan Allen design professionals, who can help them with decisions such as coordinating colors or choosing which lamp would go best with their style, or larger projects, such as designing and furnishing a room or an entire home, according to a company news release.

“Every detail matters when helping our clients create their homes,” Ethan Allen CEO Farooq Kathwari said in a prepared statement. “With our variety of styles, limitless customization options, updated technology, and free help from talented designers, we’ve made the art of making home easier and more exciting than ever before.”

Ethan Allen also has Colorado design centers in Centennial and Johnstown.