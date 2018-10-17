Fort Collins’ Decibullz meets Kickstarter goal for new earbuds

FORT COLLINS — Decibullz has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for its latest customizable wireless earbuds — where in just one day it’s surpassed its goal of $50,000.

The Black Diamond True earbuds mold to a listener’s unique ear shape using a heat-activated system. The earpieces can be heated in hot water, snapped into the earbuds and then pressed into the listener’s ear to fit them exactly. They will also hold their shape until they are reheated.

“True wireless earbuds are now considered an everyday staple, but it’s hard to

find a pair that will fit well with different ear shapes,” CEO and founder Kyle Kirkpatrick said in a prepared statement. “As an athlete, I tried for years to find a pair of earbuds that fit perfectly. When my search was fruitless, I decided to invent my own. With our easy to use and patented system, users can make the most of their listening experience with a comfortable, wireless pair of headphones that will fit seamlessly into their ears and daily routines.”

The earbuds come with features including Bluetooth technology, an LDS antenna to provide a 50-foot range, a charging case, the ability to not hear ambient noises and a six-hour battery life when used without the charger.

“Our goal was to create an earbud that would help users continue doing what they love to do while enjoying their music that doesn’t sacrifice their comfort or budget,” Kirkpatrick said. “We’re proud to launch the Black Diamond earbuds and hope that our Kickstarter family will enjoy them. We’ve put our hearts into creating what we feel are the most innovative true wireless earbuds available.”

Backers can support Decibullz through its Kickstarter, where they can purchase a pair of Black Diamond earbuds for $109, which will save them $70 on the retail price. It includes free shipping. The product is expected to be delivered in May. Backers can also pledge more money; a pledge of $119 gets an additional pair of moldable earpieces and a pledge of $199 gets two sets, which essentially saves them 60 percent. With 620 backers and 30 days to go, Decibullz has already surpassed its goal of $50,000 and raised $68,244. The company said in an update on its page that it would be releasing stretch goals soon.

Decibullz also has other wireless and wired headphones available on its website, as well as earplugs for hearing protection. The company launched in 2012.